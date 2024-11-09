Cavaliers face the Nets on 10-game win streak

Brooklyn Nets (4-5, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (10-0, first in the Eastern Conference)
Cleveland; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -13; over/under is 224.5
BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland comes into a matchup with Brooklyn as winners of 10 straight games.
Cleveland finished 48-34 overall and 31-21 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Cavaliers averaged 7.4 steals, 4.6 blocks and 12.7 turnovers per game last season.
Brooklyn finished 32-50 overall and 24-28 in Eastern Conference action during the 2023-24 season. The Nets allowed opponents to score 113.3 points per game and shoot 47.0% from the field last season.
INJURIES: Cavaliers: Emoni Bates: out (knee), Max Strus: out (ankle).
Nets: Bojan Bogdanovic: out (foot), Day'Ron Sharpe: out (hamstring), Trendon Watford: out (hamstring).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.