Cavaliers face the Heat on 3-game win streak

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won 111-85 in the last matchup on Dec. 2. Kevin Love led the Cavaliers with 22 points, and Tyler Herro led the Heat with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Jarrett Allen is averaging 21.4 points and 11.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Herro is shooting 44.2% and averaging 20.7 points for the Heat. Duncan Robinson is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 112.8 points, 46.3 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.6 points per game.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 104.0 points, 39.9 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Duncan Robinson: day to day (quad), Markieff Morris: out (neck), Jimmy Butler: out (tailbone), Bam Adebayo: out (thumb).

