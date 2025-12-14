Cavaliers' Evan Mobley will be sidelined 2-4 weeks due to left calf strain

Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley is expected to miss two to four weeks due to a calf strain
Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley, right, drives to the basket against Washington Wizards forward Marvin Bagley III, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)

Credit: AP

33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley is expected to miss two to four weeks due to a calf strain.

The reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year suffered the injury during Friday night's 130-126 comeback victory over the Washington Wizards in which he had 23 points and 13 rebounds. A postgame evaluation showed tightness in the area before an MRI on Saturday revealed a grade 1 strain.

The fifth-year forward has played in all but one game for the Cavaliers this season and is averaging a career-high 19.1 points per game along with 7.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.6 blocked shots.

The injury is another blow for the Cavaliers, who were the top seed in the Eastern Conference last season but have been dealing with injuries for most of this year.

Cleveland is 15-11 but has dropped five of its last eight games.

Besides Mobley, center Jarrett Allen (finger), Sam Merrill (right hand), Larry Nance Jr. (right calf) and Max Strus (left foot) are dealing with injuries. Allen, who has missed the last six games, is listed as probable for Sunday's game against Charlotte.

