Cavaliers' Darius Garland exits game in Miami with toe injury

1 hour ago
MIAMI (AP) — Cleveland's Darius Garland is having toe issues again.

The Cavaliers' two-time All-Star guard left his team's game in Miami during the third quarter on Monday night with a toe injury on his left foot. It was not immediately clear if it was an aggravation of the same injury that forced him to have surgery in June.

Garland began dealing with the toe injury in March, sat out four playoff games and was ineffective when he did come back for Cleveland's final three games of its second-round loss to Indiana.

He missed Cleveland's first seven games this season while ramping up toward a return, then averaged 14 points in his first two appearances against Philadelphia and Washington. He had 11 points on 2-for-9 shooting in 19 minutes against the Heat on Monday.

