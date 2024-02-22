Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell sits out first game back from break with illness

Mitchell played in his fifth All-Star game last weekend at Indianapolis. He scored nine points in the East's record-setting 211-186 win. Mitchell also competed in the 3-point contest.

The Cavs gave the 27-year-old Mitchell an extra day off from practice on Wednesday. Mitchell is averaging career highs in rebounds (5.4), assists (6.3) and steals (1.9).

Magic All-Star Paolo Banchero, who has been slowed by an illness the past few days, was available to play. Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley said Banchero did not feel well at the morning shootaround but recovered enough to face the Cavs.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Credit: AP Credit: AP