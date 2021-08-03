Rubio's trade to Cavs official as he drops 38 in loss to US

The Cavs wanted to find a dependable backup point guard for Darius Garland as well as a mentor to him and Collin Sexton. Matthew Dellavedova served in that role last season, but he missed much of the year after a concussion.

Dellavedova recently signed a three-year deal in Australia.

It's been a busy few day for the Cavs. They drafted USC center/power forward Evan Mobley, agreed with center Jarrett Allen on a five-year, $100 million extension and are trying to add more talent in free agency.

On Tuesday, the Cavs signed Mobley to his rookie deal. He's on Cleveland's Summer League roster in Las Vegas along with forward Isaac Okoro, who had a solid rookie season.

Rubio averaged 8.6 points and 6.4 assists last season for Minnesota. He was back with the Timberwolves in 2021 after playing in Phoenix and Utah. He played his first six seasons with the Timberwolves, who took him with the fifth overall pick in 2009.

The Cavs acquired the 6-foot-7 Prince from Brooklyn last season in the three-team deal that sent James Harden to the Nets. Prince averaged 10.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 29 games for Cleveland.

