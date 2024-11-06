Breaking: Special counsel evaluating how to wind down two federal cases against Trump after presidential win

Catcher Austin Hedges re-signs with AL Central champion Guardians

Popular veteran catcher Austin Hedges has signed a one-year contract and will return to the Cleveland Guardians next season
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges celebrates in the locker room after the Guardians defeated the Detroit Tigers in Game 5 of baseball's AL Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges celebrates in the locker room after the Guardians defeated the Detroit Tigers in Game 5 of baseball's AL Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
news
By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
20 minutes ago
X

CLEVELAND (AP) — Popular veteran catcher Austin Hedges signed a one-year contract and will return to the Cleveland Guardians next season.

The team credited Hedges' leadership as a major factor on this year's team that went 92-69 and won the AL Central title under rookie manager Stephen Vogt. Cleveland beat Detroit in a tight division series before losing in five games to the New York Yankees in the ALCS.

Financial terms not immediately available.

Hedges was a clubhouse conduit for Vogt, who immediately had to navigate through several injuries to his pitching staff early in the year. The 32-year-old Hedges mentored young catcher Bo Naylor in his first major league season and also appeared in eight of Cleveland's 10 postseason games.

Hedges had expressed interest in coming back during his exit interviews, and the team's feeling was mutual.

“He’s not just the mascot, this is a really good player,” Vogt said following the season. "He’s so much more to us than what any outside source can see. He helps us get better. He helps me get better. He challenges the coaching staff. He challenges his teammates and he brings the energy every single day.

“And, he’s a very, very good major league baseball player. You don’t stay in the league as long as he’s been here by accident.”

Hedges had re-signed with Cleveland after spending 2023 with Pittsburgh and Texas, where he won a World Series title.

The Guardians went 26-20 in Hedges' 46 starts. While he struggled as a hitter, because of his experience, Hedges started in the playoffs and also replaced Naylor late in some pressure-packed postseason games.

Hedges spent five-plus seasons with San Diego before he came to Cleveland in a trade midway through the 2020 season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Cleveland Guardians' Austin Hedges waits to hit during batting practice before Game 2 of the baseball AL Championship Series against the New York Yankees Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Godofredo Vásquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians' Austin Hedges speaks during a press conference before a baseball workout in Cleveland, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in preparation for Saturday's Game 5 of the American League Division Series against the Detroit Tigers.(AP Photo/Phil Long)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges, left, celebrates with pitcher Emmanuel Clase at the end of Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Detroit. The Guardians won 5-4. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Longtime insurance agent, community leader dies in freak airport...
2
Miami extends win streak to four with road win over Ball State
3
Middletown native JD Vance to become VP: Here’s his ‘rags to riches...
4
Mental health, Monroe schools, Lane Libraries levy requests passed by...
5
Incumbents win Butler County Commission races