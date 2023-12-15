Catcher Austin Hedges and Cleveland Guardians finalize $4 million, 1-year contract

CLEVELAND (AP) — Catcher Austin Hedges and the Cleveland Guardians finalized their $4 million, one-year contract on Friday.

Hedges, who played in Cleveland from 2020-22, is solid defensively and perhaps most importantly, he’s a clubhouse leader. The Guardians missed his presence last season and especially having him as an influence for younger players.

Hedges finished last season winning a World Series with the Texas Rangers. He got one at-bat against Arizona and struck out.

He’ll be an asset to new Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt, who like Hedges, was a journeyman catcher.

The 31-year-old Hedges batted .184 (34 for 185) with Pittsburgh and Texas last season. The Rangers acquired him before the trade deadline and he wound up pitching in four games, posting a 4.91 ERA in 3 2/3 innings.

Cleveland opened a roster spot by designating first baseman Alfonso Rivas for assignment.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

