Castro homers as Pirates beat Reds 10-4 for 4-game sweep

Tyler Beede (2-5) got six outs for the win in relief of Roansy Contreras. Miguel Yajure pitched three innings for his first career save.

Cincinnati jumped in front on Spencer Steer's RBI single in the second, but Pittsburgh went ahead to stay on Castro's ninth homer in the third. Castro also hit a three-run shot during the Pirates' 6-3 win in the series opener Monday night.

Hayes made it 4-2 when he singled home Greg Allen in the seventh, and Cruz went deep against Joel Kuhnel in the eighth.

Lodolo allowed six hits in his first loss this month. The rookie left-hander was 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA in his previous two starts.

He became the first Cincinnati pitcher with back-to-back games with at least 11 strikeouts and no walks.

Contreras yielded one run and three hits in four innings in his shortest start since he recorded five outs in a 19-2 loss to Milwaukee on July 1.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: 2B Kevin Newman tumbled over the tarp and into the seats down the first base line in the ninth. He left the game after being checked out by a trainer.

Reds: OF Jake Fraley, hit in the head by a pitch in the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader, was undergoing further testing. He could play this weekend if he passes, manager David Bell said. ... RHP Hunter Greene (right shoulder), sidelined since Aug. 5, is scheduled to start one of the games in Saturday’s doubleheader at St. Louis.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP JT Brubaker (3-11, 4.36 ERA) is scheduled to make his team-leading 27th start of the season Thursday at the New York Mets.

Reds: RHP Chase Anderson (0-3, 9.00 ERA) is 2-4 with a 3.82 ERA in 13 career starts against the Cardinals going into Thursday’s first game of a five-game series at St. Louis.

