Castillo stays on a roll, Ks eight as Reds beat Marlins 5-3

Nick Fortes also homered for Miami, which has dropped seven of 10. Braxton Garrett (2-4) struck out eight in five innings, but was charged with five runs and seven hits.

Cincinnati grabbed control with four runs in the first. Kyle Farmer hit a two-run double and scored on Donovan Solano's double. Matt Reynolds tacked on an RBI single.

Fortes led off the third with his fourth homer, and Bleday opened the fourth with a drive to right in his fifth big league game.

The 29-year-old Castillo signed a one-year, $7.35 million contract in March, avoiding arbitration. He missed all of spring training due to a right shoulder strain and didn’t make his season debut until May 9. But he is rolling now, improving to 2-0 with a 1.58 ERA in his last five starts.

After Castillo departed, Alexis Díaz got three outs before Hunter Strickland earned his sixth save.

TRAINERS ROOM

Reds: OF Albert Almora Jr. was sent to Triple-A Louisville for a rehab assignment. He has been on the COVID-19-related injured list.

Marlins: SS Miguel Rojas felt something in his back during warmups and was held out of the lineup. ... RHP Zach Pop left his outing on Monday with a blister on his throwing hand. He is getting laser light treatment and plans to throw off the mound Thursday. ... RHP Max Meyer had an MRI on Monday which is still being evaluated by doctors. There was no update on the extent of his injury.

UP NEXT

Hard-throwing rookie Graham Ashcraft (4-2, 4.70 ERA) makes his 12th start for Cincinnati in the finale of the four-game series. Ashcraft has 40 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings. The Marlins have not announced their starter for Thursday.

Cincinnati Reds' Tommy Pham (28) is congratulated by teammates after he scored against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Miami Marlins' Nick Fortes rounds third base and on his solo home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Braxton Garrett throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)