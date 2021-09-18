Castillo outdoes Buehler, Reds end Dodgers' win streak at 6

Buehler (14-4) was hoping to notch his career-high 15th win, but the Reds reached him for three runs on six hits and two walks in six innings.

The Reds broke through against Buehler in the fifth after Farmer led off with a double. Tucker Barnhart hit an RBI single and excitedly clapped his hands and pointed at the Cincinnati dugout to celebrate.

Nick Castellanos and Joey Votto hit back-to-back singles with one out in the sixth and they both scored on Farmer's double.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: Gavin Lux was scratched before the game from his start in left field with what was announced as a right forearm injury. Beaty replaced Lux in the lineup.

Reds: OF Jesse Winker (intercostal strain) was activated from the 10-day injured list and OF Tyler Naquin (bruised ribs) was placed on the injured list.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: RHP Max Scherzer (14-4) is 6-0 with an 0.88 ERA in eight starts since being acquired from Washington on July 30.

Reds: RHP Sonny Gray (7-7) has limited Dodger batters to a combined .130 batting average and has a 2.18 ERA against Los Angeles, but he is 1-2 in three career starts.

___

Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Walker Buehler throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer gestures to teammates after hitting a double during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Cincinnati, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Tucker Barnhart hits an RBI single during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Cincinnati, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Luis Castillo fields a ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner, who was out at first during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster