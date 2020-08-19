X

Castillo expected to start for Cincinnati at Kansas City

By The Associated Press
The Kansas City Royals square off against the Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds (9-11, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (9-14, fifth in the NL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Wednesday, 5:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (0-2, 3.91 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) Royals: Brad Keller (2-0, .00 ERA, .91 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds visit the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

The Royals went 31-50 at home in 2019. Kansas City averaged 8.4 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 281 total doubles last season.

The Reds finished 34-47 in road games in 2019. Cincinnati pitchers had a WHIP of 1.26 last year while striking out 9.6 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the second time this year. The season series is tied 1-1.

INJURIES: Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Randy Rosario: (undisclosed), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Jakob Junis: (back), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Chance Adams: (undisclosed), Nick Heath: (left hamstring), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow), Salvador Perez: (eye).

Reds: Pedro Strop: (groin), Robert Stephenson: (back), Wade Miley: (undisclosed), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Mike Moustakas: (left quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

