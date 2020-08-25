Castillo expected to start for Cincinnati against Milwaukee

The Brewers went 45-31 in division play in 2019. Milwaukee hit .246 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 17 total triples last season.

The Reds finished 33-43 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. Cincinnati hit .244 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 227 total home runs last year.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

INJURIES: Brewers: Corey Knebel: (left hamstring), Justin Grimm: (hand), Ray Black: (shoulder).

Reds: Pedro Strop: (groin), Matt Bowman: (right elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.