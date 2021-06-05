journal-news logo
Castellanos takes 20-game hit streak into matchup with Cardinals

news | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
Castellanos takes a 20-game hit streak into matchup with Cardinals

Cincinnati Reds (26-29, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (31-27, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (4-2, 3.25 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 64 strikeouts) Cardinals: Johan Oviedo (0-2, 5.40 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Cincinnati will play on Saturday.

The Cardinals are 13-9 against the rest of their division. The St. Louis pitching staff averages 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, Jack Flaherty leads them with a mark of 9.7.

The Reds have gone 13-10 against division opponents. Cincinnati has hit 77 home runs this season, fifth in the MLB. Jesse Winker leads the club with 14, averaging one every 13.7 at-bats.

The Reds won the last meeting 6-4. Luis Castillo earned his second victory and Jonathan India went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Cincinnati. Kwang Hyun Kim took his fourth loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 36 RBIs and is batting .266.

Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 31 extra base hits and is batting .367.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .212 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Reds: 6-4, .246 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Kodi Whitley: (undisclosed), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Kwang Hyun Kim: (back), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (side), Harrison Bader: (rib), Max Moroff: (shoulder), Paul DeJong: (side).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Nick Senzel: (knee), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Joey Votto: (thumb), Max Schrock: (calf), Mike Moustakas: (heel).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

