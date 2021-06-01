journal-news logo
Castellanos takes 17-game hit streak into matchup with Phillies

news | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
Cincinnati's Castellanos puts 17-game hit streak on the line against Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (25-29, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (24-28, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (3-4, 3.72 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) Reds: Sonny Gray (1-3, 3.40 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Nick Castellanos is riding a 17-game hitting streak as Cincinnati readies to play Philadelphia.

The Reds are 12-13 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati's team on-base percentage of .321 is second in the National League. Castellanos leads the lineup with an OBP of .413.

The Phillies are 10-19 on the road. Philadelphia has slugged .372 this season. Rhys Hoskins leads the team with a mark of .490.

The Reds won the last meeting 11-1. Wade Miley earned his fifth victory and Kyle Farmer went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and five RBIs for Cincinnati. Vince Velasquez took his first loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Naquin leads the Reds with 35 RBIs and is batting .250.

Hoskins leads the Phillies with 11 home runs and is slugging .490.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .232 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Phillies: 3-7, .211 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Nick Senzel: (knee), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Joey Votto: (thumb), Mike Moustakas: (heel).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Matt Moore: (back), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Scott Kingery: (dizziness), Bryce Harper: (forearm), Didi Gregorius: (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

