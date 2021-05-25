Castellanos takes 11-game hit streak into matchup with Nationals

The Nationals are 12-10 in home games in 2020. Washington's team on-base percentage of .323 is sixth in the MLB. Josh Harrison leads the team with an OBP of .380.

The Reds have gone 9-12 away from home. Cincinnati has hit 67 home runs this season, fourth in the National League. Jesse Winker leads the club with 13, averaging one every 11.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner leads the Nationals with 10 home runs and is slugging .545.

Winker leads the Reds with 13 home runs and has 28 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .300 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Reds: 3-7, .243 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Tanner Rainey: (undisclosed), Will Harris: (hand), Erick Fedde: (undisclosed), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Victor Robles: (ankle).

Reds: Wade Miley: (foot), Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Nick Senzel: (knee), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Joey Votto: (thumb), Mike Moustakas: (heel).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.