Castellanos takes 11-game hit streak into matchup with Nationals

news | 12 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Cincinnati's Castellanos puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Nationals

Cincinnati Reds (20-25, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (20-23, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (2-2, 4.00 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Nationals: Max Scherzer (4-2, 2.24 ERA, .85 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -171, Reds +147; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Nick Castellanos and the Reds will take on the Nationals Tuesday.

The Nationals are 12-10 in home games in 2020. Washington's team on-base percentage of .323 is sixth in the MLB. Josh Harrison leads the team with an OBP of .380.

The Reds have gone 9-12 away from home. Cincinnati has hit 67 home runs this season, fourth in the National League. Jesse Winker leads the club with 13, averaging one every 11.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner leads the Nationals with 10 home runs and is slugging .545.

Winker leads the Reds with 13 home runs and has 28 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .300 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Reds: 3-7, .243 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Tanner Rainey: (undisclosed), Will Harris: (hand), Erick Fedde: (undisclosed), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Victor Robles: (ankle).

Reds: Wade Miley: (foot), Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Nick Senzel: (knee), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Joey Votto: (thumb), Mike Moustakas: (heel).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

