Castellanos drives in 4, Reds beat Miami 7-4 to take series

Cincinnati right-hander Wade Miley cruised into the fifth, but Miami loaded the bases with two out. Miley then hit Jazz Chisholm Jr. with a pitch and walked Jesús Aguilar to force in another run.

Luis Cessa (4-2) came on and escaped the jam when Shogo Akiyama made a sliding catch on a shallow fly ball from Lewis Brinson.

Alfaro hit a two-run single in the eighth to reduce Miami's deficit to 6-4, but Bryan De La Cruz bounced into a inning-ending double play, the fourth of five turned by Cincinnati on the night.

Michael Lorenzen got five outs for his second save.

TRAINERS ROOM

Marlins: RHP Pablo Lopez (shoulder) started a rehab assignment at Triple-A Jacksonville. He hasn't pitched for the Marlins since July 11.

UP NEXT

The Marlins send right-hander Sandy Alcantara (7-11, 3.39 ERA) to the mound for the finale of the four-game series, and Vladimir Gutierrez (8-4, 3.87 ERA) pitches for the Reds. Alcantara pitched eight effective innings in Tuesday's loss to Atlanta, allowing a run and five hits. Gutierrez gave up nine hits and two runs in 6 1/3 innings in Tuesday's loss to the Cubs.

