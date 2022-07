Castano hit on head by 104 mph liner in Marlins' 7-6 win

Before the game, the Marlins said 23-year-old right-hander Max Meyer will have ommy John surgery. Meyer left his second major league start on Friday in Pittsburgh after throwing 10 pitches.

Miami earned a split of the four-game series by overcoming a 5-4, ninth-inning deficit. Pinch-hitter Jesús Sánchez led off the inning with a home run off Hunter Strickland (2-3), who walked Luke Williams and hit Stallings with a pitch.

Wendle hit a go-ahead double against Buck Farmer, and Jesús Aguilar followed with sacrifice fly for his fourrth RBI. Aguilar finished a triple shy of the cycle.

Zach Pop (2-0), the sixth of seven Marlins pitchers, threw a perfect eighth.

Tanner Scott overcame two two-out walks and Tommy Pham’s RBI single for his 14th save in 18 chances, striking out Joey Votto for the final out with two on.

Strickland blew a save for the third time in nine chances.

Cincinnati’s Graham Ashcraft allowed four runs — three earned — and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Tyler Naquin homered for the Reds.

The crowd of 14,506 was Cincinnati's 24th under 15,000 this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Jordan Holloway was put on the 15-day IL with a right elbow impingement.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Sandy Alcantara (9-4, 1.81) starts Friday against the New York Mets in a home series opener. He allowed six hits over seven scoreless innings in his last start against the Mets, on July 10.

Reds: LHP Mike Minor (1-7, 6.65) is scheduled to be on the mound Friday in a series opener against visiting Baltimore. He is 0-4 in five starts since winning at Arizona on June 13.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

