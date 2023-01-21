Castaneda scores 32 as Akron beats Western Michigan 63-55

Castaneda also contributed seven rebounds and three steals for the Zips (13-6, 5-1 Mid-American Conference). Greg Tribble had nine points and Sammy Hunter scored eight.

The Broncos (6-13, 2-4) were led by Markeese Hastings with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Jefferson Monegro finished with eight points and five assists. Lamar Norman Jr. had six points and six assists.