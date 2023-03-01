X
Castaneda scores 29 as Akron beats Ball State 87-83

Led by Xavier Castaneda's 29 points, the Akron Zips defeated the Ball State Cardinals 87-83 on Tuesday night

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Xavier Castaneda's 29 points helped Akron defeat Ball State 87-83 on Tuesday night.

Castaneda was 7 of 18 shooting, including 5 for 14 from distance, and went 10 for 10 from the line for the Zips (21-9, 13-4 Mid-American Conference). Sammy Hunter added 25 points while going 7 of 9 from the floor, including 6 for 8 from distance, and 5 for 7 from the line, and he also had six rebounds. Enrique Freeman recorded 24 points and was 10 of 16 shooting and 4 of 6 from the free throw line.

The Cardinals (20-10, 11-6) were led by Jalen Windham, who recorded 19 points. Basheer Jihad added 17 points for Ball State. In addition, Demarius Jacobs finished with 16 points, four assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

