Casey Schmitt hits walk-off double in the 10th as Giants beat Reds 6-5, but lose Jung Hoo Lee

“Just see something I can hit, and let it rip,” said Schmitt, whose mom was in the stands on Mother's Day. “Not trying to do too much.”

The Giants' concern now turns to Lee, who strained his left shoulder in the first inning while leaping for a double by Jeimer Candelario that cleared the bases and gave the Reds an early 3-0 lead. Lee’s arm hit the wall as he jumped for the ball that hit the top of the right-center field wall, and he grabbed at it in immediate discomfort.

Lee, who signed a six-year, $113 million deal with the Giants in the offseason, walked off the field with a trainer holding his left wrist after sitting in the outfield dirt for a couple of minutes.

“Not great,” Manager Bob Melvin said when asked how Lee was doing after the game.

Melvin described Lee's shoulder as “separated," though a Giants spokesperson later clarified the injury as a “dislocated" shoulder. Lee will get an MRI on Monday.

“When he hit the wall and went down and didn’t get up, I didn’t have a great feeling about it,” Melvin said.

The Giants had six hits in the fifth to rally from the 3-0 deficit, including a two-run homer by LaMonte Wade Jr. to tie the game. Heliot Ramos gave the Giants the lead with an RBI single, and then scored on an infield hit by Blake Sabol when Elly De La Cruz’s throw skipped past first and down the right-field line.

Mike Ford evened the score at 5-5 for Cincinnati with a solo homer in the eighth after the Reds trimmed the deficit to a run in the seventh.

The Giants took two out of three against the Reds, who have lost 10 of 11. Giants starter Kyle Harrison pitched four scoreless frames after Candelario’s first-inning double. San Francisco has won each of Harrison’s last six starts.

“Right now we're in a tough stretch," bench coach Freddie Benavides said. "We're not playing (how) we're capable of.”

The Giants were hit with a slew of bad injury news on Sunday, losing their seventh position player in the last nine days. After placing outfielder Michael Conforto (right hamstring strain) on the 10-day injured list before the game, the Giants scratched catcher Patrick Bailey — who had just come off the seven-day concussion IL on Saturday — with a viral illness minutes before first pitch and then saw Lee leave the game.

“That guy leaves it all out there, and I have so much respect for him,” Harrison said. “Hopefully, he’s alright. The guy's just a gamer. He’s going for that ball and he comes up with it most of the time too, which is awesome.”

The Giants were already without slugger Jorge Soler, shortstop Nick Ahmed, catcher Tom Murphy and outfielder Austin Slater with injuries.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: LHP Alex Young (back) was expected to make his fourth rehab appearance on Sunday with Triple-A Louisville. Manager David Bell said Young is “doing great” but will need more time to build up. … Outfielder and leadoff hitter TJ Friedl suffered a right thumb contusion after being hit by Harrison’s first pitch of the game, and will see a doctor on Monday. He remained in the game to run the bases, but was replaced in center field by Will Benson in the second inning. ... Bell himself had to leave the game with a “stomach issue,” according to Benavides, who filled in as manager.

Giants: Luis Matos was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento to take Conforto’s roster spot. … Wilmer Flores filled Bailey’s position in the lineup as designated hitter. … Tyler Fitzgerald took over center field for Lee.

Up Next:

Reds: Graham Ashcraft (3-2, 3.86 ERA) will start for the Reds at the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday to begin a three-game set.

Giants: Jordan Hicks (3-1, 2.30 ERA) pitches for the Giants on Monday when they begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at home.

