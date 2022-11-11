journal-news logo
Carry's 31 lead Kent State past Baldwin Wallace 76-55

Sincere Carry scored 31 points as Kent State beat Baldwin Wallace 76-55

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Sincere Carry scored 31 points as Kent State beat Baldwin Wallace 76-55 on Thursday night.

Carry also added seven assists and six steals for the Golden Flashes (2-0). Miryne Thomas scored 11 points and Giovanni Santiago recorded 10 points.

Anthony Mazzeo led the Yellow Jackets (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Baldwin Wallace also got 14 points from Ray Ellington.

NEXT UP

Kent State hosts Portland on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

