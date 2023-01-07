journal-news logo
Carry's 31 lead Kent State over Miami (OH) 69-66

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Kent State Golden Flashes defeated the Miami (OH) RedHawks 69-66 on Saturday night led by Sincere Carry's 31 points

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Sincere Carry's 31 points led Kent State past Miami (OH) 69-66 on Saturday night for its sixth-straight win.

Carry was 12 of 21 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Golden Flashes (12-3). Miryne Thomas added 12 points while going 4 of 8 (2 for 5 from distance), and he also had six rebounds.

Mekhi Lairy finished with 17 points, four assists and three steals for the RedHawks (6-9). Morgan Safford added 15 points and 11 rebounds for Miami. Anderson Mirambeaux also had 13 points, six rebounds and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. Kent State hosts Toledo while Miami (OH) hosts Buffalo.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

