Carry's 30 points lift Kent St. past Bowling Green, 91-83

34 minutes ago
Sincere Carry scored 30 points and Kent State earned its fourth win in its last five games, knocking off Bowling Green 91-83

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Sincere Carry scored 30 points and Kent State earned its fourth win in its last five games, knocking off Bowling Green 91-83 on Saturday.

Carry shot 11 of 19 from the floor and was 4 of 8 from behind the arc and dished seven assists. VonCameron Davis had 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Andrew Garcia had 13 points and Malique Jacobs scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Golden Flashes (11-9, 6-4 Mid-America).

Daeqwon Plowden scored 27 points, hitting 4 of 6 from deep, to lead Bowling Green (11-10, 4-6). Myron Gordon added 13 points off the bench and Joe Reece added 13 points.

https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/boxscore/_/gameId/401371139 AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

