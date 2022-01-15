Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Carry scores 32 to carry Kent St. past Akron 67-55

news
19 minutes ago
Sincere Carry matched his career high with a season-high 32 points as Kent State defeated Akron 67-55

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Sincere Carry matched his career high with a season-high 32 points as Kent State defeated Akron 67-55 on Friday night.

Tervell Beck had 11 points for Kent State (8-8, 3-3 Mid-American Conference).

Xavier Castaneda had 21 points for the Zips (9-5, 2-2). Enrique Freeman added 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Body found in Hamilton park; police investigating
2
Top local news for Friday, Jan. 14, 2022
3
Middletown Schools mourn support technician who died this week
4
Two business expansions mean more jobs in the Hamilton area
5
5 uplifting stories this week: Middletown girl spends Christmas money...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top