Carry scores 23 to lift Kent St. over Toledo 72-59

news
56 minutes ago
Sincere Carry had 23 points as Kent State stretched its winning streak to seven games, defeating Toledo 72-59

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Sincere Carry had 23 points as Kent State extended its winning streak to seven games, defeating Toledo 72-59 on Tuesday night.

Malique Jacobs had 14 points and six rebounds for Kent State (16-9, 11-4 Mid-American Conference). Andrew Garcia added eight rebounds. Justyn Hamilton had eight rebounds and three blocks.

Toledo scored 20 first-half points, a season low for the team.

RayJ Dennis had 21 points for the Rockets (20-6, 12-3). Ra'Heim Moss added 11 points and seven rebounds. Ryan Rollins had 10 points.

The Golden Flashes improve to 2-0 against the Rockets for the season. Kent State defeated Toledo 66-63 on Jan. 1.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

