Carry scores 19, late FTs help Kent St. top Toledo 66-63

news
7 minutes ago
Sincere Carry scored 19 points and iced Kent State’s 66-63 win with two free throws in the last 11 seconds as the Golden Flashes held off Toledo

KENT. Ohio (AP) — Sincere Carry scored 19 points and iced Kent State's 66-63 win on Saturday with two free throws in the last 11 seconds as the Golden Flashes held off Toledo.

Carry was 5 of 21 from the field and converted 7 of 8 at the foul line. Giovanni Santiago added 14 points and seven rebounds for Kent State (6-6, 1-1 Mid-American Conference), breaking a three-game skid.

Justyn Hamilton added eight points and 11 rebounds for Kent State.

Ryan Rollins scored 14 points with nine boards for Toledo (9-4, 1-1). Setric Millner Jr. and JT Shumate each scored 12 for the Rockets and Ra'Heim Moss scored 10.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

