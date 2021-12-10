Carry, Kent State visit WVU

WINNING WHEN: Kent State is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 69 points. The Golden Flashes are 0-3 when scoring any fewer than 69.

STREAK SCORING: West Virginia has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 68.5 points while giving up 58.

STINGY DEFENSE: West Virginia has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 28.7 percent of all possessions this year, the second-highest rate among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com