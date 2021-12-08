Carry, Kent State host Detroit

Detroit (2-6) vs. Kent State (4-3)
Memorial A & C Center, Kent, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Antoine Davis and Detroit will go up against Sincere Carry and Kent State. Davis has scored 34 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 25.4 over his last five games. Carry is averaging 16 points and 6.2 assists over the last five games.
SAVVY SENIORS: Kent State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Carry, Malique Jacobs, Justyn Hamilton and Tervell Beck have combined to account for 58 percent of all Golden Flashes points this season, though that number has dropped to 44 percent over the last five games.
SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Davis has either made or assisted on 58 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last five games. Davis has accounted for 39 field goals and 29 assists in those games.
SLIPPING AT 66: Detroit is 0-6 when it allows at least 66 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 66.
PASSING FOR POINTS: The Golden Flashes have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Titans. Kent State has an assist on 40 of 78 field goals (51.3 percent) across its previous three contests while Detroit has assists on 31 of 68 field goals (45.6 percent) during its past three games.
STINGY STATE: Kent State has held opposing teams to 60 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all MAC teams.
