Carroll scores 17 in Youngstown State's 103-52 win against Thiel

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Cris Carroll's 17 points helped Youngstown State defeat Thiel 103-52 on Sunday.
Carroll added three steals for the Penguins (7-4, 2-0 Horizon League). Rich Rolf scored 13 points while going 6 of 8 from the field. Vladimer Salaridze had 12 points and went 5 of 8 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range). Jaiden Haynes also scored 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting.
Anthony Henderson II led the Tomcats in scoring, finishing with 15 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
In Other News
1
Snow totals for Butler County and the region: Some have more than 6...
2
North Hamilton Crossing project expected to start in 2026: See the map
3
For longtime 911 dispatcher ‘work was his main thing’
4
Bomb threat reported at Planet Fitness in Middletown
5
Residents weigh in on ‘The Manchester’ mixed-use proposal for downtown...