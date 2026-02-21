Carroll and Youngstown State host Northern Kentucky

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State faces Northern Kentucky after Cris Carroll scored 26 points in Youngstown State's 106-82 victory against the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Penguins are 9-5 in home games. Youngstown State is 7-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Norse have gone 9-8 against Horizon League opponents. Northern Kentucky scores 83.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

Youngstown State is shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 45.5% Northern Kentucky allows to opponents. Northern Kentucky averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Youngstown State allows.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Northern Kentucky won the last matchup 94-79 on Jan. 4. Dan Gherezgher Jr. scored 26 points to help lead the Norse to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carroll is scoring 17.5 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Penguins. Bryson Dawkins is averaging 16.5 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 55.7% over the past 10 games.

Donovan Oday is averaging 18.5 points and 2.1 steals for the Norse. Gherezgher is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 5-5, averaging 81.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Norse: 4-6, averaging 80.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.