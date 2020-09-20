Carrasco, Ramirez star as Indians top Tigers 7-4

Carrasco is now tied with Herb Score on the Indians' career list with 26 games of at least 10 strikeouts. He moved out of a tie with Trevor Bauer.

This was Carrasco's first win of September, but he's been impressive this month, allowing one run or fewer in three of his four starts.

Carlos Santana singled up the middle leading off the fifth for the first Cleveland baserunner. The Indians took the lead on Jordan Luplow's RBI single, and Delino DeShields added a two-run single that inning.

Willi Castro hit an RBI single in the eighth, and Cabrera followed with a two-run homer. Niko Goodrum doubled home another run in the ninth for Detroit.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: 1B Jeimer Candelario was pulled off the bag by a throw and had to tag Sandy Leon in the third inning. Candelario appeared shaken up after the play but remained in the game.

UP NEXT

The Indians return home to face the Chicago White Sox on Monday night. Aaron Civale (3-5) starts for Cleveland against Dane Dunning (2-0).

Detroit is off Monday and plays at Minnesota on Tuesday night. Tarik Skubal (1-3) takes the mound for the Tigers.

