Carrasco expected to start for Indians at Pirates

The Pirates finished 35-46 in home games in 2019. Pittsburgh averaged 9.2 hits per game last season while batting .265 as a team.

The Indians went 44-37 on the road in 2019. Cleveland averaged 8.4 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 18 total triples last year.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Joe Musgrove: (triceps), Mitch Keller: (left side), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (right shoulder/lat), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).

Indians: Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

