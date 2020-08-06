Breaking News

Carrasco expected to start for Cleveland against Cincinnati

news | 6 hours ago
By The Associated Press
The Cleveland Indians take on the Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds (5-7, third in the NL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (7-6, third in the NL Central)

Cleveland; Thursday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Indians: Carlos Carrasco (1-1, 3.75 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians take on the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.

The Indians went 49-32 on their home field in 2019. Cleveland hit 223 total home runs and averaged 8.4 hits per game last year.

The Reds went 34-47 on the road in 2019. Cincinnati hit .244 as a team and averaged 3.0 extra base hits per game last year.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Cleveland leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: Indians: Tyler Naquin: (toe), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

Reds: Robert Stephenson: (back), Wade Miley: (groin), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Mike Moustakas: (left quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

