Carlos Rodón gives New York strong start, Yankees down Guardians 5-1 to salvage series finale

By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Carlos Rodón pitched seven strong innings, Paul Goldschmidt drove in two runs and Aaron Judge raised his major league-leading average to .415 as the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 on Wednesday to avoid a series sweep.

Rodón (3-3) allowed just four hits, struck out five straight in one stretch and kept the Guardians off balance. Fernando Cruz and Luke Weaver pitched an inning each to complete the five-hitter.

Judge and Goldschmidt each drove in a run in the first inning off Luis Ortiz (2-3) as the Yankees took the finale of the three-game set. New York hasn't been swept in a series of at least three games in Cleveland since 1970.

The Guardians saw their winning streak stopped at five and fell to 7-2 at home.

Judge, who went 4 for 4 on Tuesday, tripled off the wall in deep center field in the first inning to score Ben Rice from first. The Yankees added another run on Goldschmidt's RBI double.

Judge has reached base in 21 straight games. The superstar entered the game leading the majors in batting average, hits and on-base percentage.

Rice and Goldschmidt drove in runs in the second inning off Ortiz, who needed 76 pitches to get through the first three innings.

Guardians rookie Will Wilson collected his first major league hit in the ninth.

Key moment

Judge's 418-foot shot to straightaway center in the first caromed off the top of the 19-foot-high outfield wall. Per Statcast, Judge's sixth career triple would have been a homer in 28 of 30 ballparks (not Arizona or Cleveland).

Key stat

The Yankees missed several chances to blow the game open. They stranded 13 runners and struck out 14 times.

Up next

Both teams are off Thursday. The Yankees open a home series against Toronto on Friday with Carlos Carrasco (2-1, 6.53 ERA) making his fifth start of 2025. Cleveland begins a series at home against Boston on Friday with Ben Lively (1-2, 3.86) pitching.

___

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge scores a run on an RBI double by Paul Goldschmidt during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Credit: AP

New York Yankees' Ben Rice runs home to score a run on an RBI triple by Aaron Judge during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Credit: AP

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge slides into third base after hitting an RBI triple during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians center fielder Angel Martinez jumps on the wall but can't get to the ball hit by New York Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Cleveland. Goldschmidt hit an RBI double. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges tags out New York Yankees' Cody Bellinger at home during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Credit: AP

New York Yankees' Cody Bellinger reacts after being tagged out at home by Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio attempts to avoid New York Yankees' Aaron Judge after a slide at second base during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Cleveland. Judge was safe at second on a fielder's choice hit by Cody Bellinger. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Credit: AP

New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez runs to third base after hitting a single and advancing on a fielding error by New York Yankees center fielder Cody Bellinger during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Cleveland. Gabriel Arias scored.(AP Photo/David Dermer)

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians' Will Wilson grounds out during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians' Gabriel Arias runs after hitting a double during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Luis Ortiz delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Credit: AP

