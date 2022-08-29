Cardinals visit the Reds to start 3-game series

Cincinnati is 50-76 overall and 26-36 in home games. The Reds are 36-14 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

St. Louis has a 74-54 record overall and a 32-32 record in road games. The Cardinals have the third-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .428.

The teams square off Monday for the 12th time this season. The Cardinals are ahead 7-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer has eight home runs, 27 walks and 58 RBI while hitting .261 for the Reds. Donovan Solano is 15-for-39 with three doubles and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 33 home runs, 64 walks and 105 RBI while hitting .338 for the Cardinals. Corey Dickerson is 14-for-28 with three doubles, a triple and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .252 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .294 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (calf), T.J. Zeuch: 15-Day IL (back), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Matt Reynolds: 10-Day IL (hip), Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

