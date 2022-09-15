Cardinals take on the Reds in first of 5-game series

St. Louis is 84-59 overall and 48-25 at home. The Cardinals have a 57-11 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cincinnati has a 56-86 record overall and a 27-43 record on the road. The Reds are 41-15 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Thursday's game is the 15th meeting between these teams this season. The Cardinals are up 9-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 36 doubles and 35 home runs for the Cardinals. Tommy Edman is 13-for-33 with four doubles over the past 10 games.

Kyle Farmer leads the Reds with 11 home runs while slugging .393. Aristides Aquino is 11-for-36 with four doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .234 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Reds: 3-7, .220 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (thumb), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Jake Fraley: day-to-day (head), Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.