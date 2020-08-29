Cardinals take 3-game losing streak into matchup with Indians

Cleveland Indians (20-12, second in the AL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (11-12, second in the NL Central)
St. Louis; Saturday, 1:15 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Cleveland: Carlos Carrasco (2-3, 4.50 ERA) St. Louis: Jack Flaherty (2-0, 1.98 ERA)
LINE: Cardinals 1; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis enters the game as losers of their last three games.
The Cardinals are 7-8 in home games. St. Louis has a team on-base percentage of .340, good for second in the National League. Paul Goldschmidt leads the team with a mark of .473.
The Indians are 11-5 in road games. Cleveland has a team on-base percentage of .329, good for fourth in the American League. Carlos Santana leads the lineup with a mark of .414.
TOP PERFORMERS: Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 23 hits and is batting .324.
Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 14 extra base hits and 21 RBIs.
INJURIES: Cardinals: Andrew Miller: (left shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), John Brebbia: (elbow), Matt Wieters: (toe).
Indians: None listed.
___
