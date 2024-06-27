Cardinals host the Reds to open 4-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (6-6, 3.40 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (6-6, 4.68 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -137, Reds +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Cincinnati Reds to start a four-game series.

St. Louis is 41-38 overall and 22-16 in home games. The Cardinals have gone 19-8 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Cincinnati has a 17-20 record on the road and a 37-43 record overall. The Reds are 24-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams square off Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Masyn Winn has a .292 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has 15 doubles, three triples and four home runs. Brendan Donovan is 17-for-40 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Jonathan India leads the Reds with a .268 batting average, and has 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 39 walks and 31 RBI. Elly De La Cruz is 15-for-40 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .269 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Reds: 3-7, .237 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (back), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Robertson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Riley O'Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Reds: Jake Fraley: day-to-day (leg), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (lat), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.