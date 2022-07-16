journal-news logo
Cardinals face the Reds with 1-0 series lead

news
By The Associated Press
5 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals lead 1-0 in a six-game series against the Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds (34-56, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (49-44, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (2-2, 4.44 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (6-7, 2.62 ERA, .98 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -165, Reds +141; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

St. Louis has a 28-20 record in home games and a 49-44 record overall. The Cardinals are 24-10 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Cincinnati has a 34-56 record overall and a 16-28 record in road games. The Reds have a 22-12 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Saturday's game is the eighth meeting between these teams this season. The Cardinals are ahead 5-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has a .329 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has 28 doubles and 19 home runs. Dylan Carlson is 10-for-31 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

Brandon Drury has a .275 batting average to lead the Reds, and has 19 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs. Jonathan India is 12-for-40 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .230 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Reds: 6-4, .259 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Cardinals: Juan Yepez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Dakota Hudson: 15-Day IL (neck), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (covid), Ross Detwiler: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Cessa: 15-Day IL (back), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

