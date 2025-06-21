Cardinals face the Reds leading series 1-0

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brent Suter (1-0, 2.91 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Cardinals: Sonny Gray (7-2, 3.84 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -195, Reds +162; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals take a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the Cincinnati Reds.

St. Louis has a 41-35 record overall and a 23-14 record in home games. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 3.94 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Cincinnati has gone 19-20 on the road and 39-37 overall. The Reds have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.91.

The matchup Saturday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Cardinals hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willson Contreras leads the Cardinals with 10 home runs while slugging .423. Alec Burleson is 16 for 42 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with 16 home runs while slugging .478. TJ Friedl is 11 for 40 with three home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Reds: 6-4, .266 batting average, 5.25 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Reds: Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (flexor), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (groin), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (foot), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Noelvi Marte: 10-Day IL (side), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.