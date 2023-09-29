Cardinals bring home losing streak into matchup with the Reds

The St. Louis Cardinals look to end their three-game home skid with a victory against the Cincinnati Reds
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Cincinnati Reds (81-78, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (69-90, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brandon Williamson (4-5, 4.46 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jake Woodford (2-2, 5.09 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -118, Cardinals -102; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to end their three-game home losing streak with a victory against the Cincinnati Reds.

St. Louis has a 33-45 record in home games and a 69-90 record overall. The Cardinals have a 36-22 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Cincinnati is 81-78 overall and 43-35 in road games. The Reds are 58-32 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Friday is the 11th meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 29 doubles and 25 home runs for the Cardinals. Tommy Edman is 12-for-39 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 22 home runs, 68 walks and 85 RBI while hitting .269 for the Reds. Noelvi Marte is 13-for-37 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .198 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Reds: 4-6, .250 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Dylan Carlson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (wrist), Nolan Arenado: 10-Day IL (back), Alec Burleson: 10-Day IL (thumb), Giovanny Gallegos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O'Neill: 10-Day IL (foot), Nolan Gorman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), JoJo Romero: 15-Day IL (knee), Guillermo Zuniga: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brendan Donovan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (lat), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (groin), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (toe), Tejay Antone: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 10-Day IL (oblique), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
County auditors propose sweeping changes to property value hike...
2
In the Game entertainment center in Liberty Twp. for every age
3
37 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties
4
City OKs letter of intent for new Hamilton hotel, restaurant project
5
Ross Twp. trustees ask residents not to let BCI investigation influence...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top