Cardinals beat Bengals 36-23 in sloppy preseason opener

It was Plitt who had the highlight for the Bengals, a 25-yard scoring pass to Kendric Pryor with 1:14 left. He completed all six of his pass attempts for 76 yards.

Evan McPherson picked up where he left off in his terrific rookie season, booting field goals of 23, 58 and 56 yards for Cincinnati.

It was a messy affair for the Bengals' rookies and back-ups. They were flagged for 11 penalties that cost them 104 yards. That included a 60-yard run by running back Chris Evans that was erased by a holding penalty.

Keaontay Ingram also had a 1-yard touchdown run for Arizona (1-0).

Trent Taylor added four catches for 74 yards. Jacques Patrick ran for a 1-yard TD in the fourth quarter.

Burrow, who led the Bengals to their first Super Bowl in 33 years last season, is still recovering from an appendectomy on July 27. Plitt was signed as insurance when Burrow went down.

INJURIES

Bengals: Allen went out after playing the first series. It's not clear how long he'll be out. ... TE Mitchell Wilcox left in the first quarter with an ankle injury and didn't return.

Cardinals: Baccellia suffered an ankle injury in the first half and didn't return.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: Host Ravens on Aug. 21.

Bengals: At Giants on Aug. 21.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Combined Shape Caption Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram (30) receives a handoff from quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (16) during the second half of the team's NFL football preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy Combined Shape Caption Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram (30) receives a handoff from quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (16) during the second half of the team's NFL football preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Combined Shape Caption Arizona Cardinals' Greg Dortch (83) runs on a punt return, as Cincinnati Bengals' Justin Rigg (87) prepares to make the tackle during the second half of an NFL football preseason game in Cincinnati, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy Combined Shape Caption Arizona Cardinals' Greg Dortch (83) runs on a punt return, as Cincinnati Bengals' Justin Rigg (87) prepares to make the tackle during the second half of an NFL football preseason game in Cincinnati, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Combined Shape Caption Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram (30) celebrates with Danny Isidora (63) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the team's NFL football preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy Combined Shape Caption Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram (30) celebrates with Danny Isidora (63) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the team's NFL football preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning throws a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football preseason game in Cincinnati, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning throws a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football preseason game in Cincinnati, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Bengals place-kicker Evan McPherson celebrates a field goal during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL football preseason game in Cincinnati, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Bengals place-kicker Evan McPherson celebrates a field goal during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL football preseason game in Cincinnati, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Combined Shape Caption Arizona Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley (19) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL football preseason game in Cincinnati, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean Combined Shape Caption Arizona Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley (19) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL football preseason game in Cincinnati, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Combined Shape Caption Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater (5) boots an extra point during the second half of an NFL football preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy Combined Shape Caption Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater (5) boots an extra point during the second half of an NFL football preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans (25) tries to break free from Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Manny Jones (75) during the second half of an NFL football preseason game in Cincinnati, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans (25) tries to break free from Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Manny Jones (75) during the second half of an NFL football preseason game in Cincinnati, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy