Cardinals, Bearcats renew old rivalry at Fenway Park

news
By The Associated Press
50 minutes ago
Fenway Park will reunite two long-time rivals

Cincinnati (9-3, American Athletic), vs Louisville (7-5, ACC), Dec. 17, 11 a.m. ET, ESPN

LOCATION: Boston.

TOP PLAYERS

Cincinnati: LB Ivan Pace Jr. was named the conference's defensive player of the year after making 120 tackles, 19. tackles for a loss and nine sacks.

Louisville: QB Malik Cunningham has battled injuries, but has still rushed for 12 touchdowns while throwing for 1,568 yards and eight touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Cincinnati: The Big 12-bound Bearcats lost head coach Luke Fickell to Wisconsin.

Louisville: The Cardinals have won five of their last seven games after talk that coach Scott Satterfield was on the hot seat.

LAST TIME

Louisville won, 31-24, in 2013. The now-dormant “Keg of Nails” series dates to 1929 and the Bearcats lead 30-22-1.

BOWL HISTORY

Cincinnati: 9-11 overall, with two consecutive losses to powerhouse teams: Alabama in a CFP semifinal last season and to Georgia in the Peach Bowl the previous season.

Louisville: Louisville is making its 25th postseason appearance, posting an 11-12-1 all-time record.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Credit: Michael Clubb

Credit: Michael Clubb

