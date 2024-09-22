Cardinals and Guardians meet with series tied 1-1

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Gavin Williams (3-10, 5.12 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Cardinals: Andre Pallante (7-8, 3.87 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -111, Guardians -109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cleveland Guardians are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

St. Louis is 78-77 overall and 43-37 at home. The Cardinals are 27-13 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Cleveland is 90-66 overall and 42-38 in road games. The Guardians are 64-9 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Donovan has 33 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs for the Cardinals. Ivan Herrera is 9-for-20 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 36 doubles, a triple and 37 home runs while hitting .276 for the Guardians. Lane Thomas is 7-for-38 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .238 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Guardians: 6-4, .236 batting average, 1.98 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (forearm), Lance Lynn: 15-Day IL (knee), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (finger), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Guardians: Steven Kwan: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (finger), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.