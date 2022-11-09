Cardinals acquire INF Jose Fermin from Guardians for cash

BreakingNews
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals acquired minor league infielder Jose Fermin from the Cleveland Guardians for cash considerations Wednesday and added him to their 40-man roster.

The Cardinals also reinstated pitchers Alex Reyes and Drew VerHagen from the injured list.

The 23-year-old Fermin hit .215 with six homers and 31 RBIs in 90 games for Triple-A Columbus. He originally signed with the Guardians as an international free agent in 2015 and has become a versatile defensive player, starting games at second base, third base and shortstop.

The Cardinals have 38 players on their 40-man roster.

