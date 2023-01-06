Capitals score 4 goals in the 2nd, beat Blue Jackets 6-2

Washington then showed why it is the NHL’s best second-period team, outscoring opponents 58-35.

Oshie, who missed six games with an injury, buried the Capitals' first goal at 1:51, followed by Aube-Kubel, scoring for the first time the season, and Fehervary, who was back after missing 12 games to injury.

Hathaway notched Washington’s fourth goal with 1:03 left.

Bayreuther added a Blue Jackets second-period score at 12:59, but his second of the night was waved off at 4:43 of the third for off-sides.

Oshie extended the Capitals lead to three goals with a power-play score at 6:41 of the third, and Ovechkin used a one-timer on the power-play to make it 6-2.

UP NEXT

Capitals: Host Nashville on Friday night.

Blue Jackets: Host Carolina on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete