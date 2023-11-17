Capitals look to keep win streak alive, host the Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-4, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (8-4-2, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals play the Columbus Blue Jackets with a three win streak intact.

Washington has gone 8-4-2 overall with a 4-2-0 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals have a 1-0-2 record in games decided by a goal.

Columbus is 4-9-4 overall and 1-4-1 against the Metropolitan Division. The Blue Jackets have gone 1-2-2 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Saturday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Capitals won 2-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexander Ovechkin has scored four goals with seven assists for the Capitals. John Carlson has six assists over the past 10 games.

Zachary Werenski has one goal and nine assists for the Blue Jackets. Kirill Marchenko has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 7-2-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 1-7-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Joel Edmundson: out (hand), Nicklas Backstrom: out (personal), Martin Fehervary: out (lower-body), Anthony Mantha: out (upper body), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles), Trevor van Riemsdyk: out (lower body).

Blue Jackets: Jack Roslovic: out (ankle), Daniil Tarasov: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.