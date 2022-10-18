journal-news logo
X

Canucks bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Blue Jackets

news
By The Associated Press
15 minutes ago
The Vancouver Canucks head into the matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets as losers of three straight games

Vancouver Canucks (0-3-0, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (0-3-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets -126, Canucks +105; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks come into the matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets after losing three in a row.

Columbus went 37-38-7 overall and 21-15-5 in home games last season. The Blue Jackets scored 258 total goals last season, with 41 power-play goals and seven shorthanded goals.

Vancouver had a 40-30-12 record overall and a 20-16-5 record on the road last season. The Canucks had a 23.5% power play success rate last season, scoring 58 goals on 247 chances.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine: out (elbow), Joona Luoto: out (upper body), Joonas Korpisalo: out (hip).

Canucks: Tyler Myers: out (lower body), Ilya Mikheyev: out (lower-body), Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Phillip Di Giuseppe: out (lower body), Tucker Poolman: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Middletown business owners concerned with homeless issues; police...
2
‘Woogie’ will visit with children at Friday’s ‘The Legend of Sleepy...
3
Why we’re seeing more vibrant fall colors this year
4
Pike Co. murder trial: Watch Week 6 in court live
5
Journal-News’ biggest stories so far this month
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top