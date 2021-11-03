Candidates who attended 'Stop the Steal' rally win races

Over 650 people have been charged with federal crimes in connection with the Jan. 6 riot. Several members of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, another far-right extremist group, are charged with plotting coordinated attacks on the Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's electoral victory.

Trump urged the crowd of his supporters to march on the Capitol, saying, "If you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore." The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives impeached Trump on a charge he incited the riot, but the Republican-led Senate acquitted him.

LaRock told The Winchester Star in January that he saw rioters attacking the Capitol after attending Trump's speech, but didn't join them.

“I don’t know what constitutes the Capitol grounds, but I certainly didn’t enter the Capitol,” LaRock told the newspaper.

March told the Daily Beast that she attended the rally with her husband and father but left before Trump finished his speech and the mob breached the Capitol. She said she didn't go to the Capitol before returning home.

“I apologize for nothing, I regret nothing," she said in a statement released by her campaign.

McGuire told The Washington Post in July that he was at Trump's rally but didn't enter the Capitol that day. He later issued a statement saying he had joined thousands of law-abiding citizens at the rally "to voice our support of a free and fair elections process."

"When I arrived home and saw the news, I was just as shocked and horrified as everyone else to see that people had entered the Capitol. It was a tragic day, and one we won't soon forget," his statement said, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Elsewhere, “Stop the Steal” attendees who appeared to be winning local races included candidates for seats on the city council in Nampa, Idaho, the borough council in Watchung, New Jersey, and the board of commissioners in Hunterdon County, New Jersey, according to published reports. Apparent losers included candidates for county executive in Pennsylvania and for the city council in Mason, Ohio.